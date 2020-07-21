204 E MULBERRY AVE

Amenities

Wonderful Opportunity to Rent this Beautifully Restored Home in Historic Monte Vista!! Boasting all the Modern Amenities that one looks for in a home & this Outstanding Property has 3 Bedrms, 3 Bathrms w/Large Study Downstairs that Adjoins a Bathrm & can be used as a (2nd Master/4th Bedrm)! Spacious Rms, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet, SS Appl, French Door Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Water Softener, Elfa Adjustable Custom Closets, Soft Close Cabinets, 2 Car Carport w/Garage Door Opener & SO MUCH MORE!!