Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

204 E MULBERRY AVE

204 East Mulberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

204 East Mulberry Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Wonderful Opportunity to Rent this Beautifully Restored Home in Historic Monte Vista!! Boasting all the Modern Amenities that one looks for in a home & this Outstanding Property has 3 Bedrms, 3 Bathrms w/Large Study Downstairs that Adjoins a Bathrm & can be used as a (2nd Master/4th Bedrm)! Spacious Rms, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet, SS Appl, French Door Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Water Softener, Elfa Adjustable Custom Closets, Soft Close Cabinets, 2 Car Carport w/Garage Door Opener & SO MUCH MORE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 E MULBERRY AVE have any available units?
204 E MULBERRY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 E MULBERRY AVE have?
Some of 204 E MULBERRY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 E MULBERRY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
204 E MULBERRY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E MULBERRY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 204 E MULBERRY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 204 E MULBERRY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 204 E MULBERRY AVE offers parking.
Does 204 E MULBERRY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 E MULBERRY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E MULBERRY AVE have a pool?
No, 204 E MULBERRY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 204 E MULBERRY AVE have accessible units?
No, 204 E MULBERRY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E MULBERRY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 E MULBERRY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
