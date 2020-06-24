All apartments in San Antonio
Location

201 Yale Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 1920's Historic home, situated in a corner lot, this beauty is a 2 Story, 5 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths, has original hardwood floors, master bedroom downstairs, formal dining and living room, upstairs and downstairs covered patio areas, very close to I10 West, less than 10 minutes from the downtown and less than 5 minutes away from Woodlawn Lake.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: 1t6fr55lntgri26i

(RLNE5856206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Yale Ave have any available units?
201 Yale Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Yale Ave have?
Some of 201 Yale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Yale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 Yale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Yale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Yale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 201 Yale Ave offer parking?
No, 201 Yale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 201 Yale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Yale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Yale Ave have a pool?
No, 201 Yale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 201 Yale Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 Yale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Yale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Yale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
