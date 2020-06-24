201 Yale Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 1920's Historic home, situated in a corner lot, this beauty is a 2 Story, 5 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths, has original hardwood floors, master bedroom downstairs, formal dining and living room, upstairs and downstairs covered patio areas, very close to I10 West, less than 10 minutes from the downtown and less than 5 minutes away from Woodlawn Lake.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



