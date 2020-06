Amenities

Gorgeous home in the exclusive gated community of The Hills at Sonterra. Amazing home with gorgeous vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, oversized master bedroom with private balcony, all bedrooms upstairs, office, formal dining room, chef's kitchen with granite countertops,mud/laundry room, bonus room in garage, huge backyard yard with its own PRIVATE tennis court, all nestled in a private cul de sac. Acclaimed NEISD schools.