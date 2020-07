Amenities

On the golf course! Two-story townhome in gated community. 2286 square feet, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath. From the balcony of your master, enjoy looking out onto the 7th fairway of the north course at Sonterra. Large, downstairs living area looks out to backyard and golf course. Open floor plan with walls of windows. No carpet in this beauty; it's all wood and ceramic tile. Rent includes gate, pool and clubhouse. Private backyard. Close to shopping, entertainment and freeways.