19103 MAZATTAN WAY

Amenities
Breathtaking city skyline and golf course views in prestigious Crownridge neighborhood! Minutes away from Six Flags, La Cantera, and the Rim. Quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac with lots of trees and huge fenced backyard. Kitchen upgraded with granite countertops, tiled backsplash and flooring. New hand-scraped wood floors in living room, dining room, family room, and stairs. Large master bath with over-sized shower, whirlpool tub, and his/her walk in closets. Two-level deck to enjoy the fireworks!