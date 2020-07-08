19103 MAZATTAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Breathtaking city skyline and golf course views in prestigious Crownridge neighborhood! Minutes away from Six Flags, La Cantera, and the Rim. Quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac with lots of trees and huge fenced backyard. Kitchen upgraded with granite countertops, tiled backsplash and flooring. New hand-scraped wood floors in living room, dining room, family room, and stairs. Large master bath with over-sized shower, whirlpool tub, and his/her walk in closets. Two-level deck to enjoy the fireworks!