San Antonio, TX
19103 MAZATTAN WAY
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

19103 MAZATTAN WAY

19103 Mazattan Way · No Longer Available
Location

19103 Mazattan Way, San Antonio, TX 78256
Crownridge of Texas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Breathtaking city skyline and golf course views in prestigious Crownridge neighborhood! Minutes away from Six Flags, La Cantera, and the Rim. Quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac with lots of trees and huge fenced backyard. Kitchen upgraded with granite countertops, tiled backsplash and flooring. New hand-scraped wood floors in living room, dining room, family room, and stairs. Large master bath with over-sized shower, whirlpool tub, and his/her walk in closets. Two-level deck to enjoy the fireworks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19103 MAZATTAN WAY have any available units?
19103 MAZATTAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 19103 MAZATTAN WAY have?
Some of 19103 MAZATTAN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19103 MAZATTAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19103 MAZATTAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19103 MAZATTAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 19103 MAZATTAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 19103 MAZATTAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 19103 MAZATTAN WAY offers parking.
Does 19103 MAZATTAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19103 MAZATTAN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19103 MAZATTAN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 19103 MAZATTAN WAY has a pool.
Does 19103 MAZATTAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 19103 MAZATTAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 19103 MAZATTAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 19103 MAZATTAN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

