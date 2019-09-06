All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

18927 Salado Canyon

18927 Salado Canyon · No Longer Available
Location

18927 Salado Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78258
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning and gently lived in SINGLE STORY gem with a 3 CAR GARAGE and a GREAT OUTDOOR LIVING AREA. Private study/Huge kitchen with acres of granite/Open / airy floorplan /Split design with Mst in back overlooking tranquil yard and secondary bedrms up front that are joined by a perfect game rm. area. Outdoor space with built in grill and fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Truly one of the best locations in SA w/ easy access to 1604 / Shopping / Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18927 Salado Canyon have any available units?
18927 Salado Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18927 Salado Canyon have?
Some of 18927 Salado Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18927 Salado Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
18927 Salado Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18927 Salado Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 18927 Salado Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18927 Salado Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 18927 Salado Canyon offers parking.
Does 18927 Salado Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18927 Salado Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18927 Salado Canyon have a pool?
No, 18927 Salado Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 18927 Salado Canyon have accessible units?
No, 18927 Salado Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 18927 Salado Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 18927 Salado Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
