18927 Salado Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78258 Rogers Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Stunning and gently lived in SINGLE STORY gem with a 3 CAR GARAGE and a GREAT OUTDOOR LIVING AREA. Private study/Huge kitchen with acres of granite/Open / airy floorplan /Split design with Mst in back overlooking tranquil yard and secondary bedrms up front that are joined by a perfect game rm. area. Outdoor space with built in grill and fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Truly one of the best locations in SA w/ easy access to 1604 / Shopping / Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18927 Salado Canyon have any available units?
18927 Salado Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.