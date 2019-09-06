18927 Salado Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning and gently lived in SINGLE STORY gem with a 3 CAR GARAGE and a GREAT OUTDOOR LIVING AREA. Private study/Huge kitchen with acres of granite/Open / airy floorplan /Split design with Mst in back overlooking tranquil yard and secondary bedrms up front that are joined by a perfect game rm. area. Outdoor space with built in grill and fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Truly one of the best locations in SA w/ easy access to 1604 / Shopping / Schools