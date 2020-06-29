All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:00 AM

18918 LLANO LEDGE

18918 Llano Ledge · No Longer Available
Location

18918 Llano Ledge, San Antonio, TX 78256

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Exquisite 2-story home nestled on the hills of Crownridge Heights features 4366 sq ft living space w/ 5 bedrooms,4.5 bathrooms, study, game room, & a media room. Guests are greeted by an elegant foyer & formal dining room. Its gorgeous kitchen comes w/ granite counters overlooking its massive living room adorned by fireplace. The grand master suite is nestled in the corner of the home for optimum privacy & boasts a walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find the game room, media room, & 4 large secondary rooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18918 LLANO LEDGE have any available units?
18918 LLANO LEDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18918 LLANO LEDGE have?
Some of 18918 LLANO LEDGE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18918 LLANO LEDGE currently offering any rent specials?
18918 LLANO LEDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18918 LLANO LEDGE pet-friendly?
No, 18918 LLANO LEDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18918 LLANO LEDGE offer parking?
Yes, 18918 LLANO LEDGE offers parking.
Does 18918 LLANO LEDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18918 LLANO LEDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18918 LLANO LEDGE have a pool?
No, 18918 LLANO LEDGE does not have a pool.
Does 18918 LLANO LEDGE have accessible units?
No, 18918 LLANO LEDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 18918 LLANO LEDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18918 LLANO LEDGE does not have units with dishwashers.

