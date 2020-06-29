18918 LLANO LEDGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Exquisite 2-story home nestled on the hills of Crownridge Heights features 4366 sq ft living space w/ 5 bedrooms,4.5 bathrooms, study, game room, & a media room. Guests are greeted by an elegant foyer & formal dining room. Its gorgeous kitchen comes w/ granite counters overlooking its massive living room adorned by fireplace. The grand master suite is nestled in the corner of the home for optimum privacy & boasts a walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find the game room, media room, & 4 large secondary rooms!