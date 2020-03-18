All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 18634 CROSSTIMBER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
18634 CROSSTIMBER
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:05 PM

18634 CROSSTIMBER

18634 Crosstimber · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18634 Crosstimber, San Antonio, TX 78258
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Rogers Ranch gem is made for entertaining. Enjoy resort style living in the backyard paradise with pool, outdoor kitchen, covered patio & room to play. The 2 story wall of windows draw you into this updated 3781sqft, 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath home. Features: open floorplan, high ceilings, tons of natural light, downstairs master suite, private study, chef's eat-in kitchen w/granite, ss appliances, gas cooking & refrigerator, sep dining, upstairs game rm, wine cellar & so much more. Top Rated NEISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18634 CROSSTIMBER have any available units?
18634 CROSSTIMBER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18634 CROSSTIMBER have?
Some of 18634 CROSSTIMBER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18634 CROSSTIMBER currently offering any rent specials?
18634 CROSSTIMBER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18634 CROSSTIMBER pet-friendly?
No, 18634 CROSSTIMBER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18634 CROSSTIMBER offer parking?
Yes, 18634 CROSSTIMBER offers parking.
Does 18634 CROSSTIMBER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18634 CROSSTIMBER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18634 CROSSTIMBER have a pool?
Yes, 18634 CROSSTIMBER has a pool.
Does 18634 CROSSTIMBER have accessible units?
No, 18634 CROSSTIMBER does not have accessible units.
Does 18634 CROSSTIMBER have units with dishwashers?
No, 18634 CROSSTIMBER does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio