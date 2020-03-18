18634 CROSSTIMBER

Amenities
Stunning Rogers Ranch gem is made for entertaining. Enjoy resort style living in the backyard paradise with pool, outdoor kitchen, covered patio & room to play. The 2 story wall of windows draw you into this updated 3781sqft, 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath home. Features: open floorplan, high ceilings, tons of natural light, downstairs master suite, private study, chef's eat-in kitchen w/granite, ss appliances, gas cooking & refrigerator, sep dining, upstairs game rm, wine cellar & so much more. Top Rated NEISD schools.