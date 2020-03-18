18634 CROSSTIMBER

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning Rogers Ranch gem is made for entertaining. Enjoy resort style living in the backyard paradise with pool, outdoor kitchen, covered patio & room to play. The 2 story wall of windows draw you into this updated 3781sqft, 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath home. Features: open floorplan, high ceilings, tons of natural light, downstairs master suite, private study, chef's eat-in kitchen w/granite, ss appliances, gas cooking & refrigerator, sep dining, upstairs game rm, wine cellar & so much more. Top Rated NEISD schools.