1811 Gorman

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Well maintained 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with new appliances. There is a nearby childhood education center. Some of the fairly recent upgrades include: new central AC and heating, brand new electrical, and brand new plumbing. Appliances include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Property has a garage, driveway, and big back yard with a privacy fence. Close to major highways, Bibliotech, Fort Sam Houston, AT&T Center, Menger Creek Linear Park, and jogging trails. This home has great location! Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.