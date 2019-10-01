All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:45 PM

1811 Gorman

1811 Gorman Street · (210) 361-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1811 Gorman Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with new appliances. There is a nearby childhood education center. Some of the fairly recent upgrades include: new central AC and heating, brand new electrical, and brand new plumbing. Appliances include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Property has a garage, driveway, and big back yard with a privacy fence. Close to major highways, Bibliotech, Fort Sam Houston, AT&T Center, Menger Creek Linear Park, and jogging trails. This home has great location! Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Gorman have any available units?
1811 Gorman has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Gorman have?
Some of 1811 Gorman's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Gorman currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Gorman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Gorman pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Gorman is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Gorman offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Gorman does offer parking.
Does 1811 Gorman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Gorman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Gorman have a pool?
No, 1811 Gorman does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Gorman have accessible units?
No, 1811 Gorman does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Gorman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Gorman has units with dishwashers.
