1805 N FLORES ST

Amenities
Completely beautiful REMODELED 1 bedroom (efficiency) / 1 bath apartment. 750sq.ft. *Spacious and has lots of windows for natural light *High ceilings *Updated kitchen and bath *fridge and dishwasher included *Shared W/D *One car parking *Very convenient to SAC, Trinity or Downtown, Five Points area *Downstairs Unit *Ceiling fans *Hardwood floors *Great storage *Front and rear entry. App fee:$40 *Security Deposit: $950 *Pet fee: $250 *Income needs to be 3 times the rent *NO evictions *NO criminal records