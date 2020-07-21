All apartments in San Antonio
1805 N FLORES ST
1805 N FLORES ST

1805 North Flores Street · No Longer Available
Location

1805 North Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Five Points

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely beautiful REMODELED 1 bedroom (efficiency) / 1 bath apartment. 750sq.ft. *Spacious and has lots of windows for natural light *High ceilings *Updated kitchen and bath *fridge and dishwasher included *Shared W/D *One car parking *Very convenient to SAC, Trinity or Downtown, Five Points area *Downstairs Unit *Ceiling fans *Hardwood floors *Great storage *Front and rear entry. App fee:$40 *Security Deposit: $950 *Pet fee: $250 *Income needs to be 3 times the rent *NO evictions *NO criminal records

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 N FLORES ST have any available units?
1805 N FLORES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 N FLORES ST have?
Some of 1805 N FLORES ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 N FLORES ST currently offering any rent specials?
1805 N FLORES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 N FLORES ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 N FLORES ST is pet friendly.
Does 1805 N FLORES ST offer parking?
Yes, 1805 N FLORES ST offers parking.
Does 1805 N FLORES ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 N FLORES ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 N FLORES ST have a pool?
No, 1805 N FLORES ST does not have a pool.
Does 1805 N FLORES ST have accessible units?
No, 1805 N FLORES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 N FLORES ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 N FLORES ST has units with dishwashers.
