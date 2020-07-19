17226 Ashbury Ldg

Amenities
Available 02/01/19 BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3BD HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW!! - Property Id: 96288
Built in 2005, this San Antonio two-story offers a master suite with a separate tub and shower, loft, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include a new roof. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.
FEATURES
3 beds 2.5 baths 2,231 sqft
Lot Size:5,227 sqft
Heating: Forced Air
FLOORING:Carpet, Tile
Fenced Yard, Lawn
Attached Garage,2 Spaces
Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,
YEAR BUILT:2005
School district:
NORTH East ISD
Sale Price: $241,000
Rent Price: $1500
S.Deposit: $1500
HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR SALE/RENT TO OWN OPTION ONLY
6 MONTH RENT LEASE TO CONSIDER RENT TO OWN
Open Houses
1/17 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/18 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
AGENT- Bradley.roemer(at)REALRESIDENTIALPROPERTY(DOT)COM
