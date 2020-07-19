17226 Ashbury Ldg

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 02/01/19 BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3BD HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW!! - Property Id: 96288



Built in 2005, this San Antonio two-story offers a master suite with a separate tub and shower, loft, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include a new roof. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.



FEATURES

3 beds 2.5 baths 2,231 sqft

Lot Size:5,227 sqft

Heating: Forced Air

FLOORING:Carpet, Tile

Fenced Yard, Lawn

Attached Garage,2 Spaces

Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,



YEAR BUILT:2005



School district:

NORTH East ISD



Sale Price: $241,000

Rent Price: $1500

S.Deposit: $1500



HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR SALE/RENT TO OWN OPTION ONLY

6 MONTH RENT LEASE TO CONSIDER RENT TO OWN



Open Houses

1/17 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

1/18 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM



AGENT- Bradley.roemer(at)REALRESIDENTIALPROPERTY(DOT)COM

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96288

(RLNE4648855)