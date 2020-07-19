All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17226 Ashbury Ldg

17226 Ashbury Lodge · No Longer Available
Location

17226 Ashbury Lodge, San Antonio, TX 78247
San Antonio Steubing Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3BD HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW!! - Property Id: 96288

Built in 2005, this San Antonio two-story offers a master suite with a separate tub and shower, loft, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include a new roof. You can instantly unlock and tour this home any day of the week from 6am to 9pm, no appointment needed.

FEATURES
3 beds 2.5 baths 2,231 sqft
Lot Size:5,227 sqft
Heating: Forced Air
FLOORING:Carpet, Tile
Fenced Yard, Lawn
Attached Garage,2 Spaces
Appliances Included: Dishwasher,Microwave, Range / Oven,

YEAR BUILT:2005

School district:
NORTH East ISD

Sale Price: $241,000
Rent Price: $1500
S.Deposit: $1500

HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR SALE/RENT TO OWN OPTION ONLY
6 MONTH RENT LEASE TO CONSIDER RENT TO OWN

Open Houses
1/17 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1/18 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

AGENT- Bradley.roemer(at)REALRESIDENTIALPROPERTY(DOT)COM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96288
Property Id 96288

(RLNE4648855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17226 Ashbury Ldg have any available units?
17226 Ashbury Ldg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17226 Ashbury Ldg have?
Some of 17226 Ashbury Ldg's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17226 Ashbury Ldg currently offering any rent specials?
17226 Ashbury Ldg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17226 Ashbury Ldg pet-friendly?
Yes, 17226 Ashbury Ldg is pet friendly.
Does 17226 Ashbury Ldg offer parking?
Yes, 17226 Ashbury Ldg offers parking.
Does 17226 Ashbury Ldg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17226 Ashbury Ldg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17226 Ashbury Ldg have a pool?
No, 17226 Ashbury Ldg does not have a pool.
Does 17226 Ashbury Ldg have accessible units?
No, 17226 Ashbury Ldg does not have accessible units.
Does 17226 Ashbury Ldg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17226 Ashbury Ldg has units with dishwashers.
