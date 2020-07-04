All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

1714 MONTVIEW

1714 Montview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Montview Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

Charming home, 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms w/many updates. Tile through out. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms; stainless appl. including refrigerator & dishwasher. Window blinds in "most" rooms. Granite kit countertops. Yard maintenance included. Driveway or street parking only. No more than 2 adults. No Pets. Each individual age 18 & older that will reside in the home MUST submit an application & pay the application fee. See addt'l info for complete rental criteria. Job & previous landlord reference required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 MONTVIEW have any available units?
1714 MONTVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 MONTVIEW have?
Some of 1714 MONTVIEW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 MONTVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
1714 MONTVIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 MONTVIEW pet-friendly?
No, 1714 MONTVIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1714 MONTVIEW offer parking?
No, 1714 MONTVIEW does not offer parking.
Does 1714 MONTVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 MONTVIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 MONTVIEW have a pool?
No, 1714 MONTVIEW does not have a pool.
Does 1714 MONTVIEW have accessible units?
No, 1714 MONTVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 MONTVIEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 MONTVIEW has units with dishwashers.

