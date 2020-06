Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Fabulous Condo in Canyon Creek Village just inside !604 and Blanco. Renovated throughout including Kitchen, Baths, floors, and appliances. Private location in back of neighborhood. Deck looking out to large yard area. Many beautiful mature trees. Pool, clubhouse, and tennis court to enjoy. Yard service and water included. Owner is an active licensed Texas Real Estate Broker