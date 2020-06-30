All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

16906 LANCASTER GAP

16906 Lancaster Gap · No Longer Available
Location

16906 Lancaster Gap, San Antonio, TX 78247
San Antonio Steubing Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Single Story Home in Steubing Ranch. Open Floor plan, lots of natural light. Upgraded engineering wood flooring and ceramic Tile. Large kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath w/garden tub and separate shower. Double doors into bed #2 and #3. Covered Patio+Deck, Security System, sprinkler system and water softener Mature Trees. Walking distance to Schools. AC is only 1 year, nest thermostat. Super Easy Access to 1604 & Other Major Hwys. Great neighborhood & Amenities. A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16906 LANCASTER GAP have any available units?
16906 LANCASTER GAP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16906 LANCASTER GAP have?
Some of 16906 LANCASTER GAP's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16906 LANCASTER GAP currently offering any rent specials?
16906 LANCASTER GAP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16906 LANCASTER GAP pet-friendly?
No, 16906 LANCASTER GAP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16906 LANCASTER GAP offer parking?
Yes, 16906 LANCASTER GAP offers parking.
Does 16906 LANCASTER GAP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16906 LANCASTER GAP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16906 LANCASTER GAP have a pool?
No, 16906 LANCASTER GAP does not have a pool.
Does 16906 LANCASTER GAP have accessible units?
No, 16906 LANCASTER GAP does not have accessible units.
Does 16906 LANCASTER GAP have units with dishwashers?
No, 16906 LANCASTER GAP does not have units with dishwashers.

