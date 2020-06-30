16906 LANCASTER GAP

Amenities
Immaculate Single Story Home in Steubing Ranch. Open Floor plan, lots of natural light. Upgraded engineering wood flooring and ceramic Tile. Large kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath w/garden tub and separate shower. Double doors into bed #2 and #3. Covered Patio+Deck, Security System, sprinkler system and water softener Mature Trees. Walking distance to Schools. AC is only 1 year, nest thermostat. Super Easy Access to 1604 & Other Major Hwys. Great neighborhood & Amenities. A MUST SEE