16500 HENDERSON PASS

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool sauna

Located in a secluded and prestigious neighborhood, this beautiful community welcomes you home to a relaxed atmosphere and a new beginning. You'll be conveniently located in the north central area of San Antonio just moments away from fine dining, shopping and beautiful parks. Come stroll along shaded pathways under the canopy of 100 year old trees or relax by our pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds. Enjoy the many amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, business center, sauna, clubhouse and dog park. Interior amenities include a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, washer and dryer connections, a fireplace, outside storage, high ceilings and a patio/balcony! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.