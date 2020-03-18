All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

16500 HENDERSON PASS

16500 Henderson Pass · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16500 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX 78232
Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
sauna
Located in a secluded and prestigious neighborhood, this beautiful community welcomes you home to a relaxed atmosphere and a new beginning. You'll be conveniently located in the north central area of San Antonio just moments away from fine dining, shopping and beautiful parks. Come stroll along shaded pathways under the canopy of 100 year old trees or relax by our pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds. Enjoy the many amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, business center, sauna, clubhouse and dog park. Interior amenities include a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, washer and dryer connections, a fireplace, outside storage, high ceilings and a patio/balcony! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16500 HENDERSON PASS have any available units?
16500 HENDERSON PASS has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16500 HENDERSON PASS have?
Some of 16500 HENDERSON PASS's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16500 HENDERSON PASS currently offering any rent specials?
16500 HENDERSON PASS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16500 HENDERSON PASS pet-friendly?
Yes, 16500 HENDERSON PASS is pet friendly.
Does 16500 HENDERSON PASS offer parking?
No, 16500 HENDERSON PASS does not offer parking.
Does 16500 HENDERSON PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16500 HENDERSON PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16500 HENDERSON PASS have a pool?
Yes, 16500 HENDERSON PASS has a pool.
Does 16500 HENDERSON PASS have accessible units?
No, 16500 HENDERSON PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 16500 HENDERSON PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 16500 HENDERSON PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245

