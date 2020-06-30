16315 OLD STABLE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning one-story rental in Redland Oaks. High ceilings allow for an abundance of natural light. Wood flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances including refrigerator, granite counters, new light fixtures w/energy efficient LED bulbs, ceiling fans in every bedroom, new garage door openers. Enjoy the tranquil greenbelt views from the screened-in porch or the TX sized deck in the backyard. Sprinkler system and water softener. Lawn maintenance included in the rent. No pets and no smokers please.