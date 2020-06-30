All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

16315 OLD STABLE RD

16315 Old Stable Road · No Longer Available
Location

16315 Old Stable Road, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning one-story rental in Redland Oaks. High ceilings allow for an abundance of natural light. Wood flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances including refrigerator, granite counters, new light fixtures w/energy efficient LED bulbs, ceiling fans in every bedroom, new garage door openers. Enjoy the tranquil greenbelt views from the screened-in porch or the TX sized deck in the backyard. Sprinkler system and water softener. Lawn maintenance included in the rent. No pets and no smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16315 OLD STABLE RD have any available units?
16315 OLD STABLE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16315 OLD STABLE RD have?
Some of 16315 OLD STABLE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16315 OLD STABLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
16315 OLD STABLE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16315 OLD STABLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 16315 OLD STABLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 16315 OLD STABLE RD offer parking?
Yes, 16315 OLD STABLE RD offers parking.
Does 16315 OLD STABLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16315 OLD STABLE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16315 OLD STABLE RD have a pool?
No, 16315 OLD STABLE RD does not have a pool.
Does 16315 OLD STABLE RD have accessible units?
No, 16315 OLD STABLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16315 OLD STABLE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 16315 OLD STABLE RD does not have units with dishwashers.

