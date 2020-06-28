All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:16 PM

162 Continental Avenue

162 Continental Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

162 Continental Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Third World

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located with easy access to major highways. Walking distance to St. Mary's University. Hard wood flooring and tile throughout home. Living room faces dining area with french doors that leads to a study. Kitchen features include all white appliances, custom tile backslash, & plenty of storage space. Stacked washer/dryer included! Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet & master bath that includes updated tiling. 2 covered carport spaces. Storage shed included in backyard along with cute landscaping. Maximum 2 pets allowed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Continental Avenue have any available units?
162 Continental Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 Continental Avenue have?
Some of 162 Continental Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Continental Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
162 Continental Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Continental Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Continental Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 162 Continental Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 162 Continental Avenue offers parking.
Does 162 Continental Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Continental Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Continental Avenue have a pool?
No, 162 Continental Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 162 Continental Avenue have accessible units?
No, 162 Continental Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Continental Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Continental Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
