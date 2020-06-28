162 Continental Avenue

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located with easy access to major highways. Walking distance to St. Mary's University. Hard wood flooring and tile throughout home. Living room faces dining area with french doors that leads to a study. Kitchen features include all white appliances, custom tile backslash, & plenty of storage space. Stacked washer/dryer included! Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet & master bath that includes updated tiling. 2 covered carport spaces. Storage shed included in backyard along with cute landscaping. Maximum 2 pets allowed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.