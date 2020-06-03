1606 N Hackberry St. #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1606 N Hackberry #205 - Beautiful Townhome in the desirable District Lofts just outside of downtown. This super clean home features wood floors and tile throughout, open kitchen has large island/breakfast bar, quartz counters w/ tile backsplash stainless appliances +refrigerator, large living area has balcony, all bedrooms up, washer & dryer stay! AMAZING private rooftop deck! Attached garage also has charging plug for an electric car! Walk or bike to Pearl Brewery & downtown. This is a must see! Come check it out today!!!



(RLNE4872146)