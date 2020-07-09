All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

1602 Canyon Parke Drive

1602 Canyon Parke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Canyon Parke Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully well-maintained property on large corner lot. Has tile (wood looking) floors and recent carpet and appliances installed as well as recent paint. Nice open floor plan with all bedrooms upstairs. Fantastic North Central location with easy access to major thoroughfares, employers and bus line. Easy to show.
This is a 4 br, 2.5 bth 2012 spft single family residential rental with One Living Area, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Two Eating Areas, Walk-In Pantry, Utility Room Inside, All Bedrooms Upstairs, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet, Laundry Main Level, Laundry Room, Walk in Closets. Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Vent Fan, Smoke Alarm, Electric Water Heater, Garage Door Opener, City Garbage service.

Rent: $1,795
Security Deposit: $1,795
Available: 4/10/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Canyon Parke Drive have any available units?
1602 Canyon Parke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Canyon Parke Drive have?
Some of 1602 Canyon Parke Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Canyon Parke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Canyon Parke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Canyon Parke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Canyon Parke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1602 Canyon Parke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Canyon Parke Drive offers parking.
Does 1602 Canyon Parke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Canyon Parke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Canyon Parke Drive have a pool?
No, 1602 Canyon Parke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Canyon Parke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1602 Canyon Parke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Canyon Parke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Canyon Parke Drive has units with dishwashers.

