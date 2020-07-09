1602 Canyon Parke Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautifully well-maintained property on large corner lot. Has tile (wood looking) floors and recent carpet and appliances installed as well as recent paint. Nice open floor plan with all bedrooms upstairs. Fantastic North Central location with easy access to major thoroughfares, employers and bus line. Easy to show.

This is a 4 br, 2.5 bth 2012 spft single family residential rental with One Living Area, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Two Eating Areas, Walk-In Pantry, Utility Room Inside, All Bedrooms Upstairs, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet, Laundry Main Level, Laundry Room, Walk in Closets. Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Self-Cleaning Oven, Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Vent Fan, Smoke Alarm, Electric Water Heater, Garage Door Opener, City Garbage service.



Rent: $1,795

Security Deposit: $1,795

Available: 4/10/20