All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 15814 Augusta Corner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15814 Augusta Corner
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:44 PM

15814 Augusta Corner

15814 Augusta Corner · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15814 Augusta Corner, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath located near Mclain park and Friesenhahn park. Community has a basketball court and playground. Spacious home with big master bedroom and large master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Home includes a washer/dryer. Home also comes with a mounted TV above the fireplace. A sprinkler system is also included along with potential lawn care services. Open to multiple pets under 30lbs. Very spacious backyard with patio.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15814 Augusta Corner have any available units?
15814 Augusta Corner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15814 Augusta Corner have?
Some of 15814 Augusta Corner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15814 Augusta Corner currently offering any rent specials?
15814 Augusta Corner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15814 Augusta Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, 15814 Augusta Corner is pet friendly.
Does 15814 Augusta Corner offer parking?
No, 15814 Augusta Corner does not offer parking.
Does 15814 Augusta Corner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15814 Augusta Corner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15814 Augusta Corner have a pool?
No, 15814 Augusta Corner does not have a pool.
Does 15814 Augusta Corner have accessible units?
No, 15814 Augusta Corner does not have accessible units.
Does 15814 Augusta Corner have units with dishwashers?
No, 15814 Augusta Corner does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio