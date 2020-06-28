15814 Augusta Corner, San Antonio, TX 78247 Longs Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath located near Mclain park and Friesenhahn park. Community has a basketball court and playground. Spacious home with big master bedroom and large master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Home includes a washer/dryer. Home also comes with a mounted TV above the fireplace. A sprinkler system is also included along with potential lawn care services. Open to multiple pets under 30lbs. Very spacious backyard with patio. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
