15814 Augusta Corner

Amenities

A beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath located near Mclain park and Friesenhahn park. Community has a basketball court and playground. Spacious home with big master bedroom and large master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Home includes a washer/dryer. Home also comes with a mounted TV above the fireplace. A sprinkler system is also included along with potential lawn care services. Open to multiple pets under 30lbs. Very spacious backyard with patio.

