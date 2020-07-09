All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

156 Rilla Vista Dr

156 Rilla Vista Drive
Location

156 Rilla Vista Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Youll love this charming recently completely remodeled 1-story home with great master suite and spectacular space for entertaining. Open 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home gives you generous space to move about. New roof, windows, reconditioned original hardwood flooring, and new HVAC. Many updates too many to list. Nice lot with beautiful large trees gives the property a park like feel. Situated in a friendly community of Shearer Hills known for award-winning school system. Book your appointment now to view!

(RLNE5794906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Rilla Vista Dr have any available units?
156 Rilla Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 156 Rilla Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
156 Rilla Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Rilla Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 156 Rilla Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 156 Rilla Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 156 Rilla Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 156 Rilla Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Rilla Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Rilla Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 156 Rilla Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 156 Rilla Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 156 Rilla Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Rilla Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Rilla Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Rilla Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 156 Rilla Vista Dr has units with air conditioning.

