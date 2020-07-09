156 Rilla Vista Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Youll love this charming recently completely remodeled 1-story home with great master suite and spectacular space for entertaining. Open 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home gives you generous space to move about. New roof, windows, reconditioned original hardwood flooring, and new HVAC. Many updates too many to list. Nice lot with beautiful large trees gives the property a park like feel. Situated in a friendly community of Shearer Hills known for award-winning school system. Book your appointment now to view!



