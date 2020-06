Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Mile-Wide Views! Nestled on a greenbelt lot where Mother Nature is the major developer. This Pulte Built Orleans one story plan is the builders most popular plan. Features 3 bedrooms + study with 2 dining areas. Versatile open plan with walls of windows and cozy fireplace. Recent upgrades include granite counters tops,i new carpet, freshly painted inside and ready for a new family. Easy access to Loop 1604, UTSA, La Cantera Mall and restaurants are only minutes away.