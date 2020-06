Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautifully maintained home that includes the following: newer rear deck, remodeled restroom, newer HVAC, long driveway, and more. House comes with appliances, including washer/dryer, stainless stove and fridge. Located in Keystone Historic District, behind Woodlawn Theater in Art Deco area. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of parking. Blocks away from IH 10. Close to downtown, SAC, also easy access to Medical Center. HEB nearby within walking distance.