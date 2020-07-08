1543 CRESCENT VIEW

Amenities

Gorgeous 2-story 2387 sq.ft. home with open concept living, 4 beds, 3 full baths, dining room, office, & huge living room w/ fireplace perfect for entertaining. Entryway opens to the foyer that leads to the formal dining room. Finishes include ceramic tile floors, vinyl planks, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite comes with dual walk in closets. It boasts an en suite w/separate tub/shower & dual vanity. Quick access to 1604 and 281. Minutes to restaurants and shopping!