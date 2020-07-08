All apartments in San Antonio
1543 CRESCENT VIEW
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

1543 CRESCENT VIEW

1543 Crescent View · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Crescent View, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2-story 2387 sq.ft. home with open concept living, 4 beds, 3 full baths, dining room, office, & huge living room w/ fireplace perfect for entertaining. Entryway opens to the foyer that leads to the formal dining room. Finishes include ceramic tile floors, vinyl planks, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite comes with dual walk in closets. It boasts an en suite w/separate tub/shower & dual vanity. Quick access to 1604 and 281. Minutes to restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 CRESCENT VIEW have any available units?
1543 CRESCENT VIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 CRESCENT VIEW have?
Some of 1543 CRESCENT VIEW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 CRESCENT VIEW currently offering any rent specials?
1543 CRESCENT VIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 CRESCENT VIEW pet-friendly?
No, 1543 CRESCENT VIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1543 CRESCENT VIEW offer parking?
Yes, 1543 CRESCENT VIEW offers parking.
Does 1543 CRESCENT VIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 CRESCENT VIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 CRESCENT VIEW have a pool?
No, 1543 CRESCENT VIEW does not have a pool.
Does 1543 CRESCENT VIEW have accessible units?
No, 1543 CRESCENT VIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 CRESCENT VIEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 CRESCENT VIEW does not have units with dishwashers.

