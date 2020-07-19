152 Caleta Beach Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Detached 1-car garage with remote opener and separate covered pad parking ~ Downstairs master suite with built-ins, wetbar, 1/2 bath, vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace ~ Private fenced patio ~ Two additional bedrooms upstairs with shared bath ~ New Stove, includes refrigerator and washer/ dryer ~ Gated entry into small community with amenities off 281N; close to everything - shopping, schools and restaurants! Great location with gated access townhome off Brookhollow, don't miss at this price!