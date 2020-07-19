All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 152 Caleta Beach Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
152 Caleta Beach Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

152 Caleta Beach Rd

152 Caleta Bch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Shady Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

152 Caleta Bch, San Antonio, TX 78232
Shady Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Detached 1-car garage with remote opener and separate covered pad parking ~ Downstairs master suite with built-ins, wetbar, 1/2 bath, vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace ~ Private fenced patio ~ Two additional bedrooms upstairs with shared bath ~ New Stove, includes refrigerator and washer/ dryer ~ Gated entry into small community with amenities off 281N; close to everything - shopping, schools and restaurants! Great location with gated access townhome off Brookhollow, don't miss at this price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Caleta Beach Rd have any available units?
152 Caleta Beach Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Caleta Beach Rd have?
Some of 152 Caleta Beach Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Caleta Beach Rd currently offering any rent specials?
152 Caleta Beach Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Caleta Beach Rd pet-friendly?
No, 152 Caleta Beach Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 152 Caleta Beach Rd offer parking?
Yes, 152 Caleta Beach Rd offers parking.
Does 152 Caleta Beach Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Caleta Beach Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Caleta Beach Rd have a pool?
Yes, 152 Caleta Beach Rd has a pool.
Does 152 Caleta Beach Rd have accessible units?
No, 152 Caleta Beach Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Caleta Beach Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Caleta Beach Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio