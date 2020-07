Amenities

Beautiful 1 story 3BR, 2BA in the historic area of Los Angeles-South built in 2014! Open floorplan home is in move-in condition! Home features laminate flooring throughout with the exception of one bedroom, ceiling fans, high ceilings kit with lots of counter space, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Large front porch & storage shed in backyard. Close to IH 10, downtown, airport & medical center! This will not last! Schedule your appt today!