1503 Chinook
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1503 Chinook

1503 Chinook · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Chinook, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Must See! 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in West Cove Village, Great Location - A lovely home with modern amenities and a great location. Located near Hiway 151 and W Military drive this 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath is tucked away in a small neighborhood and in a cul-de-sac corner. Easy access to 151. Home features Laminate wood floors, carpeted bedrooms. Roomy Master Bedroom features a walk out deck. Backyard is nicely sized with covered patio. Washer & Dryer also included in Lease.

If interested in scheduling a viewing or if any questions, please call 210-503-8000 or visit us at www.keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE4243778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Chinook have any available units?
1503 Chinook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Chinook have?
Some of 1503 Chinook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Chinook currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Chinook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Chinook pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Chinook is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Chinook offer parking?
No, 1503 Chinook does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Chinook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 Chinook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Chinook have a pool?
No, 1503 Chinook does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Chinook have accessible units?
No, 1503 Chinook does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Chinook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Chinook does not have units with dishwashers.
