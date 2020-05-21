All apartments in San Antonio
14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE

14919 Enchanted Castle · No Longer Available
Location

14919 Enchanted Castle, San Antonio, TX 78247
Eden

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in desirable "Eden" subdivision just between Thousand Oaks and Bulverde Road; near Loop 1604 and Highway 281. This home features new wood floors in living room and master bedroom; 15" ceramic tile kitchen and bathroom floors and granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths. Tons of cabinet and pantry space; Fresh new carpet in secondary and third bedrooms;all rooms have duel walk-in closets. Large living room; sitting area in master bedroom;cul-de-sac;big yard with shed and privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE have any available units?
14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE have?
Some of 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE currently offering any rent specials?
14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE pet-friendly?
No, 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE offer parking?
Yes, 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE offers parking.
Does 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE have a pool?
No, 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE does not have a pool.
Does 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE have accessible units?
No, 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14919 ENCHANTED CASTLE does not have units with dishwashers.
