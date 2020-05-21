14919 Enchanted Castle, San Antonio, TX 78247 Eden
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Located in desirable "Eden" subdivision just between Thousand Oaks and Bulverde Road; near Loop 1604 and Highway 281. This home features new wood floors in living room and master bedroom; 15" ceramic tile kitchen and bathroom floors and granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths. Tons of cabinet and pantry space; Fresh new carpet in secondary and third bedrooms;all rooms have duel walk-in closets. Large living room; sitting area in master bedroom;cul-de-sac;big yard with shed and privacy fence.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
