147 Larchmont Drive

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Alamo Heights School District (3% Military Discount for Active Duty)



Like new- everything remodel, kept original hard wood floors.

Open concept kitchen quarts- WHITE throughout- Gorgeous cabinets.

New stainless steel appliances to match the new Kitchen.



Master bedroom, has a brand new master bath- walk in shower glass door.

Walk in master closet.



Beautiful entry way -covered patio.



The yard, has DREAM trees, mature orange trees, grapefruit and figs. A possibility that it has other fruit trees.



Text or call serious inquiries only.

Schedule a showing- must meet the following



Must have

Good credit

No Evictions

3X the rent- verifiable income

Pass Background check



The application is done online, and it is $30



Can't wait to show this beauty, pictures coming within 24 hrs



2 Miles from Fort Sam Houston