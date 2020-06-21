147 Larchmont Drive

Amenities
Alamo Heights School District (3% Military Discount for Active Duty)
Like new- everything remodel, kept original hard wood floors.
Open concept kitchen quarts- WHITE throughout- Gorgeous cabinets.
New stainless steel appliances to match the new Kitchen.
Master bedroom, has a brand new master bath- walk in shower glass door.
Walk in master closet.
Beautiful entry way -covered patio.
The yard, has DREAM trees, mature orange trees, grapefruit and figs. A possibility that it has other fruit trees.
Text or call serious inquiries only.
Schedule a showing- must meet the following
Must have
Good credit
No Evictions
3X the rent- verifiable income
Pass Background check
The application is done online, and it is $30
Can't wait to show this beauty, pictures coming within 24 hrs
2 Miles from Fort Sam Houston