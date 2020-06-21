All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:59 AM

147 Larchmont Drive

147 Larchmont Drive · (210) 355-0827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 Larchmont Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,849

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Alamo Heights School District (3% Military Discount for Active Duty)

Like new- everything remodel, kept original hard wood floors.
Open concept kitchen quarts- WHITE throughout- Gorgeous cabinets.
New stainless steel appliances to match the new Kitchen.

Master bedroom, has a brand new master bath- walk in shower glass door.
Walk in master closet.

Beautiful entry way -covered patio.

The yard, has DREAM trees, mature orange trees, grapefruit and figs. A possibility that it has other fruit trees.

Text or call serious inquiries only.
Schedule a showing- must meet the following

Must have
Good credit
No Evictions
3X the rent- verifiable income
Pass Background check

The application is done online, and it is $30

Can't wait to show this beauty, pictures coming within 24 hrs

2 Miles from Fort Sam Houston

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Larchmont Drive have any available units?
147 Larchmont Drive has a unit available for $2,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 Larchmont Drive have?
Some of 147 Larchmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Larchmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
147 Larchmont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Larchmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 147 Larchmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 147 Larchmont Drive offer parking?
No, 147 Larchmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 147 Larchmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Larchmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Larchmont Drive have a pool?
No, 147 Larchmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 147 Larchmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 147 Larchmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Larchmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Larchmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
