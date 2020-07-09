All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

14671 Hillside Rdg

14671 Hillside Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14671 Hillside Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5867767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14671 Hillside Rdg have any available units?
14671 Hillside Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14671 Hillside Rdg have?
Some of 14671 Hillside Rdg's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14671 Hillside Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
14671 Hillside Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14671 Hillside Rdg pet-friendly?
No, 14671 Hillside Rdg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14671 Hillside Rdg offer parking?
Yes, 14671 Hillside Rdg offers parking.
Does 14671 Hillside Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14671 Hillside Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14671 Hillside Rdg have a pool?
Yes, 14671 Hillside Rdg has a pool.
Does 14671 Hillside Rdg have accessible units?
No, 14671 Hillside Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 14671 Hillside Rdg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14671 Hillside Rdg has units with dishwashers.

