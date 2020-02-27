All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

14614 Swale

14614 Swale · No Longer Available
Location

14614 Swale, San Antonio, TX 78248
Churchill Estates

Amenities

24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Churchill Estates 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home! - Beautiful home in the Churchill Estates community! 3 Bedroom home with additional study and 2 full baths! Open layout, spacious living room, dual eating areas, breakfast bar to open kitchen area! Split master bedroom with multi-closets, private master bath w/ separate shower and tub and double vanity! Additional bedrooms and bath on opposite of home. Spacious backyard with plenty of space for entertaining. Home on a cul-de-sac within community!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5529901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14614 Swale have any available units?
14614 Swale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14614 Swale currently offering any rent specials?
14614 Swale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14614 Swale pet-friendly?
No, 14614 Swale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14614 Swale offer parking?
No, 14614 Swale does not offer parking.
Does 14614 Swale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14614 Swale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14614 Swale have a pool?
No, 14614 Swale does not have a pool.
Does 14614 Swale have accessible units?
No, 14614 Swale does not have accessible units.
Does 14614 Swale have units with dishwashers?
No, 14614 Swale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14614 Swale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14614 Swale has units with air conditioning.
