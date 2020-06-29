All apartments in San Antonio
14606 Leatherwood Dr
Last updated March 22 2020 at 11:07 PM

14606 Leatherwood Dr

14606 Leatherwood · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

14606 Leatherwood, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated 3/2 house for rent in coveted Oak Meadow neighborhood. X-Large living room/family room combo with new floors. Separate dinning room w/wood floors and chandelier. Large size kitchen with island has gas stove and new SS refrigerator and a wet bar. Oversize M/bedroom & updated M/bath w/marble double vanities. Easy to maintain yard with sprinkler system. Great schools!! Enjoy neighborhood amenities and restaurants. Close to Hardberger park and easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, IH 10 and Loop 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14606 Leatherwood Dr have any available units?
14606 Leatherwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14606 Leatherwood Dr have?
Some of 14606 Leatherwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14606 Leatherwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14606 Leatherwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14606 Leatherwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14606 Leatherwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14606 Leatherwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14606 Leatherwood Dr offers parking.
Does 14606 Leatherwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14606 Leatherwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14606 Leatherwood Dr have a pool?
No, 14606 Leatherwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14606 Leatherwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 14606 Leatherwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14606 Leatherwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14606 Leatherwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

