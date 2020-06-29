14606 Leatherwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated 3/2 house for rent in coveted Oak Meadow neighborhood. X-Large living room/family room combo with new floors. Separate dinning room w/wood floors and chandelier. Large size kitchen with island has gas stove and new SS refrigerator and a wet bar. Oversize M/bedroom & updated M/bath w/marble double vanities. Easy to maintain yard with sprinkler system. Great schools!! Enjoy neighborhood amenities and restaurants. Close to Hardberger park and easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, IH 10 and Loop 1604.