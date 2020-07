Amenities

Gorgeous 4/2 home available for lease! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Nice open floor plan. Two Spacious living rooms. Great kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master suite has private bath with shower. Close to Brooks shopping, IH 37 and Loop 410! Available for immediate move in!