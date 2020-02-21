All apartments in San Antonio
13839 BENT RIDGE DR
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:08 AM

13839 BENT RIDGE DR

13839 Bent Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13839 Bent Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOLY SMOKES!!! Check out this beautiful one-story home in a gated subdivision. This is an established neighborhood with many mature trees that make this a picturesque place to call home. Located minutes from UTSA, USAA, Valero Headquarters, the Medical Center, Heubner Oaks, LaCanterra, and The Rim--seriously what else could you ask for? Oh let's not forget about San Antonio's best Grocery Store--HEB. The open floor plan and humongous back yard make this an ideal home for all your entertaining need!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13839 BENT RIDGE DR have any available units?
13839 BENT RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13839 BENT RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13839 BENT RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13839 BENT RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13839 BENT RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13839 BENT RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13839 BENT RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 13839 BENT RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13839 BENT RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13839 BENT RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 13839 BENT RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 13839 BENT RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 13839 BENT RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13839 BENT RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13839 BENT RIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13839 BENT RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13839 BENT RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
