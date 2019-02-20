13503 Bay Orchard Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome home to this rare & stunning home in the gated/guarded community of Summerfield. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, granite counters, upgraded sink/faucet, spectacular double-sized stainless steel refrig./freezer, double convection oven & microwave convection, pendant lights. Open floor plan has porcelain tile floors. Great closets, ceiling fans, & 6" baseboards throughout. 4th bdr can be used as office. Low-maintenance yard also includes inground heated pool and spa. New tenants will be auto enrolled in filter program.