Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13503 Bay Orchard Dr

13503 Bay Orchard Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13503 Bay Orchard Dr, San Antonio, TX 78231

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to this rare & stunning home in the gated/guarded community of Summerfield. Beautiful kitchen cabinets, granite counters, upgraded sink/faucet, spectacular double-sized stainless steel refrig./freezer, double convection oven & microwave convection, pendant lights. Open floor plan has porcelain tile floors. Great closets, ceiling fans, & 6" baseboards throughout. 4th bdr can be used as office. Low-maintenance yard also includes inground heated pool and spa. New tenants will be auto enrolled in filter program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13503 Bay Orchard Dr have any available units?
13503 Bay Orchard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13503 Bay Orchard Dr have?
Some of 13503 Bay Orchard Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13503 Bay Orchard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13503 Bay Orchard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 Bay Orchard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13503 Bay Orchard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13503 Bay Orchard Dr offer parking?
No, 13503 Bay Orchard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13503 Bay Orchard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13503 Bay Orchard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 Bay Orchard Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13503 Bay Orchard Dr has a pool.
Does 13503 Bay Orchard Dr have accessible units?
No, 13503 Bay Orchard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 Bay Orchard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13503 Bay Orchard Dr has units with dishwashers.
