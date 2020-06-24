Rent Calculator
135 Nopal St
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
135 Nopal St
135 Nopal Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
135 Nopal Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 Nopal St have any available units?
135 Nopal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 135 Nopal St currently offering any rent specials?
135 Nopal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Nopal St pet-friendly?
No, 135 Nopal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 135 Nopal St offer parking?
No, 135 Nopal St does not offer parking.
Does 135 Nopal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Nopal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Nopal St have a pool?
No, 135 Nopal St does not have a pool.
Does 135 Nopal St have accessible units?
No, 135 Nopal St does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Nopal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Nopal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Nopal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Nopal St does not have units with air conditioning.
