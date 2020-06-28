13138 Los Espanada St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Clean, updated duplex - Property Id: 155578



Must see! Clean and updated 2 bedroom duplex with 2 baths. New flooring, paint, and hardware makes this place shine. Tons of closet place, open kitchen layout to breakfast nook, and floor to ceiling fireplace. Home also has laundry room inside. Beautiful mature trees provide lots of shade and so does a covered carport. Outdoor storage also available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155578p

Property Id 155578



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5147125)