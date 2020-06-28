All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13138 Los Espanada St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13138 Los Espanada St
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

13138 Los Espanada St

13138 Los Espanada Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13138 Los Espanada Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
El Dorado

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Clean, updated duplex - Property Id: 155578

Must see! Clean and updated 2 bedroom duplex with 2 baths. New flooring, paint, and hardware makes this place shine. Tons of closet place, open kitchen layout to breakfast nook, and floor to ceiling fireplace. Home also has laundry room inside. Beautiful mature trees provide lots of shade and so does a covered carport. Outdoor storage also available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155578p
Property Id 155578

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5147125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13138 Los Espanada St have any available units?
13138 Los Espanada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13138 Los Espanada St have?
Some of 13138 Los Espanada St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13138 Los Espanada St currently offering any rent specials?
13138 Los Espanada St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13138 Los Espanada St pet-friendly?
No, 13138 Los Espanada St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13138 Los Espanada St offer parking?
Yes, 13138 Los Espanada St offers parking.
Does 13138 Los Espanada St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13138 Los Espanada St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13138 Los Espanada St have a pool?
No, 13138 Los Espanada St does not have a pool.
Does 13138 Los Espanada St have accessible units?
No, 13138 Los Espanada St does not have accessible units.
Does 13138 Los Espanada St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13138 Los Espanada St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio