1302 OSNATS PT

Spectacular 4 bedroom in Saddle Ridge in Stone Oak. Master retreat includes spa like bath with grand shower, double vanity and sitting area. Large gameroom upstairs, formal dining room, gas cooking in kitchen and large breakfast area. Perfectly manicured large back yard with privacy fence. NEISD schools. Close to shopping & 1604 via Hardy Oak or 281. Cul de Sac property. Property has option to lease some furnishings, see list in associated docs or ask agent. Rent includes refrigerator, washer/dryer.