Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

1302 OSNATS PT

1302 Osnats Point · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Osnats Point, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
hot tub
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Spectacular 4 bedroom in Saddle Ridge in Stone Oak. Master retreat includes spa like bath with grand shower, double vanity and sitting area. Large gameroom upstairs, formal dining room, gas cooking in kitchen and large breakfast area. Perfectly manicured large back yard with privacy fence. NEISD schools. Close to shopping & 1604 via Hardy Oak or 281. Cul de Sac property. Property has option to lease some furnishings, see list in associated docs or ask agent. Rent includes refrigerator, washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 OSNATS PT have any available units?
1302 OSNATS PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 OSNATS PT have?
Some of 1302 OSNATS PT's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 OSNATS PT currently offering any rent specials?
1302 OSNATS PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 OSNATS PT pet-friendly?
No, 1302 OSNATS PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1302 OSNATS PT offer parking?
Yes, 1302 OSNATS PT offers parking.
Does 1302 OSNATS PT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 OSNATS PT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 OSNATS PT have a pool?
No, 1302 OSNATS PT does not have a pool.
Does 1302 OSNATS PT have accessible units?
No, 1302 OSNATS PT does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 OSNATS PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 OSNATS PT does not have units with dishwashers.

