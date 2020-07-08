13018 Country Trail.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub sauna

This beautiful home is nestled in the established Countryside subdivision. This charming one story home sits on nearly a quarter acre lot with gorgeous mature oak trees and crepe myrtles! Stunning family room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace! Rooms upon entrance can be used as sitting room, formal dining room, or office/study area! This home additionally boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hand scraped mesquite wood flooring as well 18x18 travertine flooring throughout home. Fabulous kitchen with white kitchen cabinetry comes with Stainless Steel appliances. Large utility room with additional cabinets for storage and enough space for an additional fridge! This backyard is your personal oasis. It includes a covered patio, courtyard, built in bench seating, built in bar cabinet with sink and fridge, and last but not least a GORGEOUS cocktail pool with soothing waterfall! (Pool can be heated.) Pool and lawn maintenance comes with lease! Home will come with all window treatments! CENTRALLY LOCATED! NEISD! This home is a must see!