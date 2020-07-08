All apartments in San Antonio
13018 Country Trail

Location

13018 Country Trail, San Antonio, TX 78216
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This beautiful home is nestled in the established Countryside subdivision. This charming one story home sits on nearly a quarter acre lot with gorgeous mature oak trees and crepe myrtles! Stunning family room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace! Rooms upon entrance can be used as sitting room, formal dining room, or office/study area! This home additionally boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hand scraped mesquite wood flooring as well 18x18 travertine flooring throughout home. Fabulous kitchen with white kitchen cabinetry comes with Stainless Steel appliances. Large utility room with additional cabinets for storage and enough space for an additional fridge! This backyard is your personal oasis. It includes a covered patio, courtyard, built in bench seating, built in bar cabinet with sink and fridge, and last but not least a GORGEOUS cocktail pool with soothing waterfall! (Pool can be heated.) Pool and lawn maintenance comes with lease! Home will come with all window treatments! CENTRALLY LOCATED! NEISD! This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13018 Country Trail have any available units?
13018 Country Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13018 Country Trail have?
Some of 13018 Country Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13018 Country Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13018 Country Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13018 Country Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13018 Country Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13018 Country Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13018 Country Trail offers parking.
Does 13018 Country Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13018 Country Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13018 Country Trail have a pool?
Yes, 13018 Country Trail has a pool.
Does 13018 Country Trail have accessible units?
No, 13018 Country Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13018 Country Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 13018 Country Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

