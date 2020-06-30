All apartments in San Antonio
Location

12923 Parton Lane, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
VACANT AND READY TO MOVE-IN! Apply now for this wonderful 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH ranch style home in great location off Judson Rd near I-35. House has fresh paint, granite counter tops, updated showers, living room/dining room combo, and family room with fireplace. All tile and wood laminate throughout house. No carpet! Gas cooking. Refrigerator included! Peaceful backyard backs up to a greenbelt. Neighborhood has a park with tennis and basketball courts. Super easy access to I-35 & Loop 1604. NEISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12923 PARTON LN have any available units?
12923 PARTON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12923 PARTON LN have?
Some of 12923 PARTON LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12923 PARTON LN currently offering any rent specials?
12923 PARTON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12923 PARTON LN pet-friendly?
No, 12923 PARTON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12923 PARTON LN offer parking?
Yes, 12923 PARTON LN offers parking.
Does 12923 PARTON LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12923 PARTON LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12923 PARTON LN have a pool?
No, 12923 PARTON LN does not have a pool.
Does 12923 PARTON LN have accessible units?
No, 12923 PARTON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12923 PARTON LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12923 PARTON LN does not have units with dishwashers.

