12923 PARTON LN

VACANT AND READY TO MOVE-IN! Apply now for this wonderful 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH ranch style home in great location off Judson Rd near I-35. House has fresh paint, granite counter tops, updated showers, living room/dining room combo, and family room with fireplace. All tile and wood laminate throughout house. No carpet! Gas cooking. Refrigerator included! Peaceful backyard backs up to a greenbelt. Neighborhood has a park with tennis and basketball courts. Super easy access to I-35 & Loop 1604. NEISD schools.