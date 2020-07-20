All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12807 HUNTING ARROW
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

12807 HUNTING ARROW

12807 Hunting Arrow · No Longer Available
Location

12807 Hunting Arrow, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in a great area. This home features an open floor plan, new ceramic tile floors throughout entire first floor and wet areas, new carpet in all bedrooms, new interior painting throughout entire home, new cabinets and countertops, spacious bedrooms, covered patio in the backyard, water softener, and garage door opener. Home is located near UTSA, Fiesta Texas, and numerous shopping centers. Come enjoy this beautiful home located in a great area and community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12807 HUNTING ARROW have any available units?
12807 HUNTING ARROW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12807 HUNTING ARROW have?
Some of 12807 HUNTING ARROW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12807 HUNTING ARROW currently offering any rent specials?
12807 HUNTING ARROW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12807 HUNTING ARROW pet-friendly?
No, 12807 HUNTING ARROW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12807 HUNTING ARROW offer parking?
Yes, 12807 HUNTING ARROW offers parking.
Does 12807 HUNTING ARROW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12807 HUNTING ARROW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12807 HUNTING ARROW have a pool?
No, 12807 HUNTING ARROW does not have a pool.
Does 12807 HUNTING ARROW have accessible units?
No, 12807 HUNTING ARROW does not have accessible units.
Does 12807 HUNTING ARROW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12807 HUNTING ARROW does not have units with dishwashers.
