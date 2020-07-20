12807 HUNTING ARROW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in a great area. This home features an open floor plan, new ceramic tile floors throughout entire first floor and wet areas, new carpet in all bedrooms, new interior painting throughout entire home, new cabinets and countertops, spacious bedrooms, covered patio in the backyard, water softener, and garage door opener. Home is located near UTSA, Fiesta Texas, and numerous shopping centers. Come enjoy this beautiful home located in a great area and community.