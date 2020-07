Amenities

Stunning newly renovated 2bedroom/2bathroom home in Jefferson Heights - one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city. Open floor plan with designer finishes including hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Every room is full of natural light. Large lot for those backyard BBQs! Call us today to schedule a walk through!