All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 126 Princess Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
126 Princess Pass
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:24 PM

126 Princess Pass

126 Princess Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Monte Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

126 Princess Pass, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1268331

Unbelievable 1920's bungalow now available for lease! This charming property is in an amazing location! Backed up to Trinity U in the Monte Vista neighborhood, this home has undergone an impeccable renovation. Wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, large fireplace in the living room, and amazing yard for this area! Do not wait on this property! Come see it now.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Washer and dryer,Wood flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Princess Pass have any available units?
126 Princess Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Princess Pass have?
Some of 126 Princess Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Princess Pass currently offering any rent specials?
126 Princess Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Princess Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Princess Pass is pet friendly.
Does 126 Princess Pass offer parking?
No, 126 Princess Pass does not offer parking.
Does 126 Princess Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Princess Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Princess Pass have a pool?
No, 126 Princess Pass does not have a pool.
Does 126 Princess Pass have accessible units?
No, 126 Princess Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Princess Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Princess Pass has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio