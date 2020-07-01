126 Princess Pass

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1268331



Unbelievable 1920's bungalow now available for lease! This charming property is in an amazing location! Backed up to Trinity U in the Monte Vista neighborhood, this home has undergone an impeccable renovation. Wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, large fireplace in the living room, and amazing yard for this area! Do not wait on this property! Come see it now.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Washer and dryer,Wood flooring

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.