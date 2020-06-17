12522 Big Valley Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful "like new" 1 story home is located in a newer neighborhood accessed by a bridge and backs on to a beautiful green belt. So, no rear neighbors. The huge open living, dining and kitchen area invites to family gatherings. The stunning kitchen offers lots of cabinets, quartz counters, farmhouse sink and gas cooking. Wood floors complete this area. Mstr ba w/oversized shower and both baths have double sinks with quartz counters. Water softener and covered patio. Don't delay! Schedule today!