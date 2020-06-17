All apartments in San Antonio
12522 Big Valley Creek
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

12522 Big Valley Creek

12522 Big Valley Crk · (210) 724-8529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12522 Big Valley Crk, San Antonio, TX 78254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful "like new" 1 story home is located in a newer neighborhood accessed by a bridge and backs on to a beautiful green belt. So, no rear neighbors. The huge open living, dining and kitchen area invites to family gatherings. The stunning kitchen offers lots of cabinets, quartz counters, farmhouse sink and gas cooking. Wood floors complete this area. Mstr ba w/oversized shower and both baths have double sinks with quartz counters. Water softener and covered patio. Don't delay! Schedule today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12522 Big Valley Creek have any available units?
12522 Big Valley Creek has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12522 Big Valley Creek currently offering any rent specials?
12522 Big Valley Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12522 Big Valley Creek pet-friendly?
No, 12522 Big Valley Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12522 Big Valley Creek offer parking?
Yes, 12522 Big Valley Creek does offer parking.
Does 12522 Big Valley Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12522 Big Valley Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12522 Big Valley Creek have a pool?
No, 12522 Big Valley Creek does not have a pool.
Does 12522 Big Valley Creek have accessible units?
No, 12522 Big Valley Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 12522 Big Valley Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 12522 Big Valley Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12522 Big Valley Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 12522 Big Valley Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
