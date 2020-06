Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool game room

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

12511 Quarter J Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous Home In Great Area! - Gorgeous Open Floor Plan in Prestigious Stillwater! Start out with the Custom front door and stop in the study with French doors. High ceiling throughout downstairs. Beautiful arches and ceramic tile accent the home. Chef kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42"cabinets and granite countertops. Large master bedroom and master bath downstairs with secondary rooms. Great upstairs game room! Hurry this one will not last!!



(RLNE2292468)