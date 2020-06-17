Charming three bedroom three bath historic home in exclusive River Road subdivision. Home features specious kitchen space with white shaker style cabinetry and nice granite finish. Home boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout all living areas and bedrooms. Converted attic space can be used as a theatre room or a fourth bedroom.Backyard with Wood Deck and master trees. Work in Progress. More Pictures soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 MAGNOLIA DR have any available units?
125 MAGNOLIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.