125 MAGNOLIA DR

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Charming three bedroom three bath historic home in exclusive River Road subdivision. Home features specious kitchen space with white shaker style cabinetry and nice granite finish. Home boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout all living areas and bedrooms. Converted attic space can be used as a theatre room or a fourth bedroom.Backyard with Wood Deck and master trees. Work in Progress. More Pictures soon.