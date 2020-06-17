All apartments in San Antonio
125 MAGNOLIA DR

125 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Magnolia Drive, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
Charming three bedroom three bath historic home in exclusive River Road subdivision. Home features specious kitchen space with white shaker style cabinetry and nice granite finish. Home boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout all living areas and bedrooms. Converted attic space can be used as a theatre room or a fourth bedroom.Backyard with Wood Deck and master trees. Work in Progress. More Pictures soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 MAGNOLIA DR have any available units?
125 MAGNOLIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 MAGNOLIA DR have?
Some of 125 MAGNOLIA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 MAGNOLIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
125 MAGNOLIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 MAGNOLIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 125 MAGNOLIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 125 MAGNOLIA DR offer parking?
No, 125 MAGNOLIA DR does not offer parking.
Does 125 MAGNOLIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 MAGNOLIA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 MAGNOLIA DR have a pool?
No, 125 MAGNOLIA DR does not have a pool.
Does 125 MAGNOLIA DR have accessible units?
No, 125 MAGNOLIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 125 MAGNOLIA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 MAGNOLIA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
