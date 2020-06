Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated game room carpet

First time rental * Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 3 full bath Kitchen updated with granite countertops, smooth cooktop, tile floors down Carpet upstairs Two living areas down and one game room up Two dining areas Island kitchen Eat in kitchen Huge florida room On Cul de sac Close to Fiesta Texas, shopping, schools, and much more.