12022 WATER VALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES ABOVE. Gorgeous property is very spacious, boasting over 3100 sqft., multiple living and eating areas and soaring ceilings! Walk in closet in every bedroom! Eat-in kitchen features granite counters, island, breakfast bar, and decorator paint! Garden tub in master with separate shower. Huge porch and Pergola area great for entertaining. Oversized upstairs loft, gameroom and split bedroom plan. 1st floor bedroom and full bath for guests or dual masters. A MUST SEE! NISD schools