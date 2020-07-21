All apartments in San Antonio
12022 WATER VALLEY
12022 WATER VALLEY

12022 Water Valley · No Longer Available
Location

12022 Water Valley, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
CHECK AVAILABILITY DATES ABOVE. Gorgeous property is very spacious, boasting over 3100 sqft., multiple living and eating areas and soaring ceilings! Walk in closet in every bedroom! Eat-in kitchen features granite counters, island, breakfast bar, and decorator paint! Garden tub in master with separate shower. Huge porch and Pergola area great for entertaining. Oversized upstairs loft, gameroom and split bedroom plan. 1st floor bedroom and full bath for guests or dual masters. A MUST SEE! NISD schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12022 WATER VALLEY have any available units?
12022 WATER VALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12022 WATER VALLEY have?
Some of 12022 WATER VALLEY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12022 WATER VALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
12022 WATER VALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12022 WATER VALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 12022 WATER VALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12022 WATER VALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 12022 WATER VALLEY offers parking.
Does 12022 WATER VALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12022 WATER VALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12022 WATER VALLEY have a pool?
No, 12022 WATER VALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 12022 WATER VALLEY have accessible units?
No, 12022 WATER VALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 12022 WATER VALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12022 WATER VALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
