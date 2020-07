Amenities

Gorgeous home on cul-de-sac in the gated neighborhood of Inwood Hollow. This five bedroom, four bath home features rich wood and beautiful tile floors throughout first floor with a separate dining room, wide open family room with colorful fireplace detail, and lots of light. Large expanded island kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, sleek white cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in oven. Gameroom with built-ins. Big backyard with deck and fig tree.