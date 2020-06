Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

GATED COMMUNITY . CONVENIENT TO MED. CNTR, USAA, UTSA, & FIESTA TX. IMMACULATE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME HAS GREAT CURB APPEAL & A LARGE BACK YARD THAT BACKS TO A GREENBELT. INSIDE YOU WILL FIND AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/ MANY WINDOWS. THE KITCHEN FEATURES AN ISLAND, TILE BACKSPLASH, TILE FLOORING, WALK IN PANTRY & LOTS OF CABINETS. LOOK ONTO YOUR GUESTS AS THEY ENJOY THE COZY FIREPLACE. UPSTAIRS LEADS TO 4 BEDROOMS, LITE & AIRY.